Donald Faison To Play Professor Utonium In 'Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Series

The Powerpuff Girls is a popular superhero animated series from the late 90s. It is being adapted into a live-action series at the CW. Earlier, actors to play the lead super girls were revealed. Now, another actor has joined the Powerpuff Girls cast in a key role.

Powerpuff Girls live-action pilot gets Donald Faison as Professor Utonium

According to Variety, Donald Faison has been added to the upcoming live-action The Powerpuff Girls cast for the pilot as Professor Drake Utonium. The character is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. He is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, Professor Utonium is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

Being in development back in August 2020, the series is now simply titled Powerpuff. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new show sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? The upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls cast has Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup, the three lead superheroes.

Donald Faison is best known for his leading role as Dr. Chris Turk in the comedy-drama sitcom Scrubs, for nine seasons. He played Murray Duvall in the teen sitcom Clueless and has appeared on television shows like Felicity, The Exes, Timeline, Emergence, and others. His big-screen credits include Sugar Hill, Remember the Titans, Big Fat Liar, King’s Ransom, Skyline, Pitch Perfect, Kick-Ass 2, Little Evil, and more.

The Powerpuff Girls pilot will be directed by Maggie Kiley and is written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. It is bankrolled by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Diablo Cody will executively produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Maggie Kiley. Erika Kennair will serve as one of the producers. It is yet to begin production. The premiere date and more details about the show will be revealed soon.

