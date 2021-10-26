Donald Trump Jr Mocks Alec Baldwin, Sells 'guns Don't Kill People' Shirts In His Store

The fatal shooting accident on the sets of Alec Baldwin's film Rust took away the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The prop gun fried by Baldwin also injured director Joel Souza. While people are still under shock after the incident, Donald Trump Jr is aiming at a long time family foe, Baldwin.

The American political activist and former US President Donald Trump's son is using the fatal accident to mock politically active progressive Alec Baldwin, who had famously commented on his father during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Trump Jr is currently selling t-shirts that read, "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people."

Donald Trump Jr has his own website where he sells his merchandise. Following the Rust shoot incident, Trump Jr launched the t-shirt and is selling it on his website for $27.99 in different colours. In 2018, Alec Baldwin's comments on Donald Trump had angered the former US President. Trump had also questioned the long-running show's legality via Twitter. The two also feuded on the social media platform. Here is the t-shirt Trump Jr is selling on his website.

(Image: shopdonjr.com)

Donald Trump Jr's social media is filled with his comments on Alec Baldwin shooting accident. Trump Jr, a gun advocate, has been questioning Baldwin ever since the incident took place. Through Instagram, Trump Jr asked several questions. He wrote, "I have a lot of questions. Why was a prop gun loaded and capable of firing? Why was an actor pointing a gun at a cinematographer and pulling the trigger? Why do those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them? Why are those who hate guns and profit from them not learning basic gun safety so as to be able to double-check these things themselves?"

Several like-minded people supported Trump Jr. However, director Joel Souza himself admitted Baldwin was rehearsing a cross-gun scene with the prop gun in a statement.

Trump Jr mocks Balwin's supporters

In another post, Trump Jr mocked people for supporting Alec Baldwin. With reference to Baldwin's SNL comment, Trump Jr. shared a photo of his father. In the caption, he wrote, "For those who are out there doing the fake sanctimony about leaving Alec Baldwin alone let’s all remember that Alec Baldwin would be the first person p**sing on everyone’s grave if the shoes were on the other foot. Sc**w him!" Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin cancelled all his upcoming projects following the Rust shoot accident.

(Image: AP)