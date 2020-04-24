Donald Trump’s COVID-19 'cure' Shocks Scientist, Twitter Calls His Reaction ‘Priceless’

Donald Trump recently held a coronavirus press briefing where he revealed the possible 'cure' for the pandemic which shocked a scientist. Check out the video.

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, recently made shocking remarks about a possible cure for COVID-19.  Donald Trump has been a part of White House's coronavirus press briefings every day and providing information about how the USA has been dealing with the pandemic. But recently when Donald Trump stated that using UV light and disinfectants could cure the coronavirus, one specific scientist was taken aback by shock hilariously. Check out the video below - 

Scientist reacts to Donald Trump's coronavirus 'cure'

In the video, a visibly shocked scientist could be seen reacting to Donald Trump's speech about the coronavirus cure. The scientist denied all the claims made by Donald Trump, including the one where he spoke about using UV rays. The scientist was quick to state that using an increased amount of light to cure the virus could break down a person's DNA and cause cancer. As Donald Trump's speech went on furthermore, the scientist could be seen getting distraught furthermore and facepalmed himself. This video quickly went viral and made many netizens reciprocate with the scientist's feelings. While some called the video 'priceless', some of them felt that the scientist's reaction is what everyone is feeling right now. Check out their reactions below - 

