Donald Trump’s COVID-19 'cure' Shocks Scientist, Twitter Calls His Reaction ‘Priceless’

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, recently made shocking remarks about a possible cure for COVID-19. Donald Trump has been a part of White House's coronavirus press briefings every day and providing information about how the USA has been dealing with the pandemic. But recently when Donald Trump stated that using UV light and disinfectants could cure the coronavirus, one specific scientist was taken aback by shock hilariously. Check out the video below -

Scientist reacts to Donald Trump's coronavirus 'cure'

Watch a scientist react to Trump’s remarks about using light to fight coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/9cmv0oCGir — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 23, 2020

In the video, a visibly shocked scientist could be seen reacting to Donald Trump's speech about the coronavirus cure. The scientist denied all the claims made by Donald Trump, including the one where he spoke about using UV rays. The scientist was quick to state that using an increased amount of light to cure the virus could break down a person's DNA and cause cancer. As Donald Trump's speech went on furthermore, the scientist could be seen getting distraught furthermore and facepalmed himself. This video quickly went viral and made many netizens reciprocate with the scientist's feelings. While some called the video 'priceless', some of them felt that the scientist's reaction is what everyone is feeling right now. Check out their reactions below -

This is priceless. — ᴸᵁᴸᵁ ᴸᴱ SAVE a LIFE, STAY HOME (@LuluLemew) April 23, 2020

Me, a scientist hearing this and realizing #ScienceTwitter is going to spend the next 6 weeks having to explain why injecting bleach into a vein (or bombarding your red blood cell with UV radiation) is as dumb as taking HCQ with a normal immune system: pic.twitter.com/u8nJsVgJ3H — STEMthebleeding (@STEMthebleeding) April 24, 2020

He did the Dr. Fauci face palm and added his own twist. I feel like this has to be a common thing these days with doctors and scientists. — Cat Food Casserole (@CasseroleFood) April 24, 2020

This man is all of us! We feel his pain even though we are not scientists. — MerryGhouled (@ghouled_merry) April 23, 2020

