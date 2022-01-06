'Don't Look Up' Director Adam Mckay 'flabbergasted' By Film's Record-breaking Ratings

Filmmaker Adam McKay, who helmed Netflix's satirical disaster-comedy drama, Don't Look Up, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and reacted to the film's success on the online streaming giant. Don't Look Up, which has received mixed reviews from critics, has been largely embraced by general audiences. It has drawn in huge viewing figures. The film has become Netflix's third-most viewed film ever within just 11 days of release.

Even though the film has garnered mixed critical feedback, it has also been tipped for several award nominations as the year's awards season accelerates. The film has already been nominated for the year's Best Picture (in the Musical or Comedy category) for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Adam McKay reacts to Don't Look Up's success

Taking to the micro-blogging site, McKay reacted to the success of his latest feature film. He shared that he is 'flabbergasted' by its viewing figures. The filmmaker reacted to the news that his film has achieved the highest week of views in Netflix's history. It has received over 152 million hours of total streaming. With less than two weeks on the streamer, its viewership numbers are expected to soar further.

More about Don't Look Up

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers attempting to warn humanity, via media, about an approaching comet that has the capability to destroy human civilization. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the cast but found McKay's approach to the subject heavy-handed. Despite the reviews, it was named one of the top ten films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute, and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and six at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

According to a report by PTI, DiCaprio, who has been an active part of the global climate change movement for many years, said McKay has cleverly used the plot of a comet wiping out the earth to throw light on the larger point about the climate crisis.

"Adam created this film, which was about the climate crisis but he created a sense of urgency with it by making it about a comet that's going to hit Earth within eight months time and how science has become politicised, there are alternative facts," the Oscar-winning actor said during a global virtual press conference of the film.

(Image: @dontlookupfilm/Instagram)