'Don't Look Up' Director Clarify Grounds As Netizen Spots 'editing Mistake' In THIS Scene

Adam McKay's disaster comedy movie Don't Look Up was released last week and it met with mixed reviews from the critics. The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet. The film is a satirical attempt at the governments' and media's indifference to the climate crisis and despite garnering mixed reviews, it was named one of the top ten films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute.

A social media user pointed out an editing mistake that was made in the movie towards the end. The clip soon went viral on the social media platform TikTok and also Twitter. Director Adam McKay responded to the social media users claim and clarified whether the scene was actually poorly edited or left like on purpose.

Adam McKay responds to editing mistake in Don't Look Up

As per Eonline, a TikTok user Ben Köhler shared a clip from the movie, which included a scene featuring the film's on-set crew within the shot. The clip soon went viral on social media and users started sharing the scene on Twitter as well. A user shared a screenshot of the screen and wrote, "Check this out, film crew in the final edit of the film - 1:28:11 if you don’t believe me !! #DontLookUp."

Don't Look Up's director Adam McKay took to his Twitter handle and responded to the editing mistake and explained why they kept the scene be the final cut of the movie. McKay wrote, "Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp."

More about Don't Look Up

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers attempting to warn humanity, via media, about an approaching comet that has the capability to destroy human civilization. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the cast but found McKay's approach to the subject heavy-handed. Despite the reviews, it was named one of the top ten films of 2021 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute, and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and six at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

