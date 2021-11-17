'Don't Look Up': Release Date, Cast, Age Rating & More About Star-studded Sci-fi Film

Netflix is all set to bring a whole new movie, Don't Look Up, that is loaded with not one or two, but four Academy Winning actors and some Grammy winners in one frame. The makers are seemingly planning to make the audience forget all previous star-studded movies with this one. Here is everything about the upcoming Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starter Netflix film Don't Look Up.

The OTT giant recently unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming sci-fi comedy flick Don't Look Up. The film's trailer saw never-seen-before looks of DiCaprio and Lawrence, who will play two low-level astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky. They try to warn the world population about a comet they had recently found. From trying to contact Orlean, who is the President of the United States, to appear on the morning news segment, they try everything to bring people's attention to the approaching comet. However, no one believes them. When the government finally accepts their warning, they decide to find ways to escort money from the comet than rescuing the world. The film's official synopsis read, "Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh."

Don't Look Up cast

As mentioned before, the upcoming film will see a whole bunch of star-studded cast. Apart from DiCaprio and Lawrence, the cast has Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. The film also stars Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. The film will also see singers Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi. Such an award-winning cast is not expected to have smaller roles seeing the director Adam McKay's success in his previous films. The acclaimed director has earlier received several Oscar nominations for The Big Short and Vice.

Don't Look Up release date

The upcoming film will also follow the trend of releasing it in cinemas prior to its OTT arrival. The movie is set to release in cinemas on December 10, 2021. It will later make its debut on Netflix on December 24, 2021. Currently, the film's age rating is 18+ on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@netflix