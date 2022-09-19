'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Member Dismisses Rumours Of On-set Drama Between Wilde & Cast

Olivia Wilde and her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling has been grabbing headlines for some time now. The movie, which is still a few days away from its release, has been the centre of discussion for many following some rumours about some drama between Olivia Wilde and cast members. However, the film's cinematographer Matthew Libatique recently dismissed the rumours and revealed that there was no drama on the sets of the film.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Libatique talked about the sets of Don't Worry Darling and how things were between the film's director Olivia Wilde and cast members, which included Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. Libatique revealed that he rejects the rumours of acrimony on the sets of the film. He said, "When I hear that there are rumours of acrimony on the set — I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all, to be honest," and further added, "From my standpoint, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set."

However, the cinematographer refused to comment on anything that happened in the post-production stage of the film. He said, "Though he also admitted, I can’t speak to post-production at all." During the chat, Libatique added that he did not witness anything that happened after he left the sets of the film. He said, "Whatever happened, it happened way after I left… I was never witness to anything. And I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on and I didn’t feel anything." Talking about Wilde's direction, the cinematographer claimed that she believed in everyone on the film's sets.

Is there a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh?

Weeks ahead of the film's release, fans noticed some tension between Wilde and Florence Pugh. Fans claimed the Black Widow star was seen making minimal comments on the film, even during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Moreover, Pugh is not promoting the movie on social media. However, Wilde denied any possibility of a rift between her and Pugh. Don't Worry Darling will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

