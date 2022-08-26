'Don't Worry Darling': Watch Harry Styles & Florence Pugh's Marriage Woes In New Clip

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh will be seen as a married couple in Olivia Wilde's forthcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The movie has created a massive buzz among audiences with its trailers, teasers and more ahead of its September release.

In a newly released clip of the Olivia Wilde directorial, one can get a glimpse of Harry and Florence's heated argument over a job offer. Harry could be seen explaining to Pugh the importance of his job role and how she'll risk everything if she doesn't keep quiet.

Makers drop new clip from Harry Styles starrer Don't Worry Darling

The 20-second clip starts with Harry shouting at Florence Pugh's Alice. "Not everyone gets this opportunity," he says and adds, "and if you keep talking like this, you're going to put it all at risk." Almost in disbelief, Alice strikes back, "You're worried about a demotion? That's what you're worried about?" Harry further consoles Pugh and tells her," It's our life together and we could lose this." Take a look.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

The movie also stars Wilde in a supporting role alongside Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine. The film will premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2022, before hitting theatres in the US on September 23, 2022.

According to Deadline, Don't Worry Darling is a story about "an unhappy housewife in the 1950s [who] discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret."

As per Collider, Chris Pine is set to play "the revered leader of a mysterious, cult-like worksite," while KiKi Layne takes on the role of Pugh's neighbour who exhibits "strange, paranoid behaviour and tries to warn Pugh that everything in their community is not what it seems."

The film has been written by Katie Silberman from a story she co-wrote with Carey van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment are bankrolling it while Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for distribution.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @DONTWORRYDARLIN)