‘Downton Abbey 2’ Gets Official Title, To Release Worldwide On THIS Date

Downton Abbey put out an official announcement on its Twitter handle about the title and release date for Downton Abbey 2, the next part of the 2019 film. The second instalment of the hit film will be titled Downton Abbey: A New Era and it will be released on March 18, 2022. The film is based on a British series by the same name.

Downton Abbey 2 a.k.a. Downton Abbey: A New Era

A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7w42WOMTl0 — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) August 26, 2021

The screenplay for Downton Abbey: A New Era has been penned down by Julian Fellowes, the creator of the original series. The much-loved cast from the first part of the film will reprise their roles for the sequel. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Maggie Smith.

Simon Curtis will direct Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is slated to release on March 18 next year. Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Julian Fellowes will produce the upcoming film. The film will be released worldwide on the same date by Universal Pictures International. Fans of the film and the original British show are excited for the release of the Hugh Dancy starrer.

Addition of the cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Downton Abbey: A New Era will also see some new faces on screen. As per the tweet by Downton Abbey on Thursday, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will also take on roles in the upcoming film. Hugh Dancy is famous for his roles in iconic films and shows including David Copperfield, Hannibal, Confessions of a Shopaholic and Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction.

Laura Haddock was most recently seen in Netflix’s White Lines. She also starred in Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Nathalie Baye, who will also take on a role in Downton Abbey: A New Era is famous for her roles in French films. She has won awards for her films including Every Man for Himself, Strange Affair, La Balance and many more. The final addition to the film is Dominic West, who is well-known for his roles in Mona Lisa Smile, Les Misérables, The Pursuit of Love and The Crown.

Picture Credits:Downton Abbey-Twitter