'Downton Abbey 2' Release Date Postponed By Three Months, Will Now Release In 2022

The much-awaited sequel of the 2019 historical drama movie Downton Abbey has been pushed back. Downton Abbey 2 was originally slated to release on December 22, 2021. The makers of the movie decided to push back the movie's release date to 2022. Creator Julian Fellowes along with all the original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith will be returning for the sequel.

Downton Abbey 2 release date postponed

The movie originally slated for a December release will now release in the US on 18 March 2022. As per Deadline, Universal Pictures International will release the movie in global territories on the same date. The original cast of the movie will be reprising their roles in the sequel with new additions like Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining the cast. The movie will be directed by My Week with Marilyn famed director Simon Curtis, replacing Michael Engler who directed the first film

Downton Abbey TV series

The movie is a continuation of the British series of the same name that last went on air in 2016. Downton Abbey (2019) movie took forward the saga of the Crawley family. The series was hugely popular during its run and bagged several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie. The series was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most critically acclaimed English-language television series of 2011. It earned the most nominations of any international television series in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, with twenty-seven in total.

The premise of the series follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the fictional Yorkshire country in the post-Edwardian era, with the great events of the time having an effect on their lives and on the British social hierarchy. Events depicted throughout the series include news of the sinking of the Titanic in the first series; the outbreak of the First World War, the Spanish influenza pandemic and various other notable events.

