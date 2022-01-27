'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Release Date Postponed Due To COVID-19; Check New Dates

As the audience was keenly awaiting the release of the sequel to the popular 2019 movie, Downton Abbey, they will now have to wait a little longer as the release date of the film was shifted further ahead. Downton Abbey: A New Era was earlier slated to release in March 2022 but it has now been postponed due to a sudden Covid-19 surge around the world.

Downton Abbey, released in 2019 was directed by Michael Engler and was written by the English artist, Julian Fellowes. Backed by Carnival Films and Perfect World Pictures, the backdrop of the film was set in 1927 depicting a royal visit to the Crawley family's home in Yorkshire. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and garnered around $194 million worldwide.

Downton Abbey: A New Era new release date unveiled

The makers of the film recently took to the official Instagram handle of the film, Downton Abbey and released the information which stated that the release of the sequel to the film has been pushed ahead. Backed by Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films, the release date of the film was previously slated for 18 March 2022 but they now shifted it for the release in U.K. cinemas on 29 April 2022 and in the U.S. on 20 May 2022.

Downton Abbey: A New Era cast

The sequel will be reuniting the cast members from the original film and will also be adding a couple of other actors. The cast of the movie will include actors namely Nathalie Baye, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick, Jim Carter as Charles Carson, Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter, Brendan Coyle as John Bates, Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, Marquess of Hexham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, among others.

There's also a series that ran on ITV in the same name featuring many of the aforementioned cast members. The show was a huge hit among the audience and it also received a positive response from critics. It even received eleven nominations for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards out of which it emerged as a winner in six.

