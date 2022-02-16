'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Trailer: Lady Grantham's Revelation & Filming Create Mysteries

The world of Downton Abbey has been entertaining audiences for over a decade now. After a four-year gap following six seasons of the historical drama, the franchise returned in the film format in 2019. The sequel of the film is now gearing up for release and matters are set to get more mysterious and dramatic.

This was evident from the trailer of Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was released by the makers on Tuesday. A mysterious villa and film shooting is set to dominate proceedings.

Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer out

There were numerous mysteries in the first installment of the film franchise, Downton Abbey, which included an assassination attempt on the monarch during the royal visit to Crawley's Yorkshire home. In the trailer of the second installment, the mystery was led by Dowager Countess of Grantham, played by Maggie Smith, as she says, "I've come into the possession of a villa in the South of France."

"Years ago, before you were born, I met a man," she explains the story.

Her revelation is met by, "They spent a few days together and he gives her a house," from Isobel Crawley, played by Penelope Wilton.

"Why do you think he gave you the villa?" was the next question. And pat came the answer, "That is where the mystery resides."

Lady Grantham has no qualms in stating, "Do I look as if I'd turn down a villa in the South of France."

The scene in the trailer then shifts into Mr. Barber, played by Hugh Dancy, intending to make a film at Downton. However, the arrival of the stars like Dominic West and Laura Haddock does not please the likes of Lord Grantham, played by Hugh Bonneville, who says, "I think it is a horrible idea. Actresses plastered in make-up and actors just plastered."

At the same time, there are some who are enjoying the presence of the stars and the cameras.

As per the official synopsis, the plot of the sequel revolves around the 'grand journey' to France to 'uncover the mystery' of Lady Grantham's recently-inherited villa.

Downton Abbey: A Era to release in April-May

'The modern world comes to Downton' reads one of the lines in the trailer as the makers invited netizens to join them to 'experience a new era'. The movie is gearig up for release on April 29 in the UK and May 20, 2022 in the USA. The film is directed by Simon Curtis with the screenplay done by Julian Fellowes.