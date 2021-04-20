Downton Abbey Sequel In The Works; Film To Release For Christmas With Original Cast

The production process of the Downton Abbey sequel has begun, as is evidenced by the latest post shared through the official social media account of the drama franchise. As one will soon see, through the post, team Downton Abbey has communicated that the principal cast that had been a part of the drama series that preceded it and the sequel film that made it to theatres during September 2019 will be seen reprising their roles. In addition to the same, the likes of Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will be seen joining the core cast as well. The post reads that the feature will make it to theatres during Christmas this year.

Downton Abbey cast, amongst other additions, to return for a sequel:

As far as the people working on the film outside the list of Downton Abbey cast members are concerned, the Screenplay has been written by series creator Julian Fellowes. The film, the team behind which has already begun the production process of the same, is being helmed by Simon Curtis of Woman In Gold and Goodbye Christopher Robin fame. Further details regarding the Downton Abbey sequel, which is being produced by Focus Features, are scarce. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The First Downton Abbey film:

The follow-up film to the series that concluded sometime in 2018, Downton Abbey follows Robert and Cora Crawley, who are informed that they will be visited by the royal family. But, however, certain changes in schedule cause the plan to go awry, giving way to all the drama that ensues. The film is a Michael Engler directorial and is bankrolled by Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, and Liz Trubridge. The film has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

About Downton Abbey:

For the uninitiated, Downton Abbey is a critically acclaimed Television Series that had premiered sometime during 2010. The show in itself went on for a total of six seasons. The same saw the likes of Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Laura Carmichael, amongst others.