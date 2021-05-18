'Dr Death' Trailer Is Out; The Killer Surgeon Is Haunting Netizens; WATCH

Dr Death cast has Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, Dominic Burgess, Grace Gummer, and others. Based on the hit podcast of the same name, it is an upcoming crime drama series about a sinister surgeon. Now, the makers have shared the first trailer.

Dr. Death trailer featuring Joshua Jackson as a killer surgeon out!

Peacock has dropped the first Dr Death trailer giving a glimpse at the upcoming series. It starts in an operating room where the surgery of a patient is going on. The lead doctor Christopher Duntsch addresses others to make it quick and not to question him. It is then seen that there are problems arising during the surgery and the doctor is not listening to his colleagues. He denies having any complications during the procedure. The patient becomes brain-dead. Two surgeons investigate the situation and find a few loosely handled operations by the same doctor.

They try to stop Dr. Duntsch by getting him into court. The battle between them begins with several patients' life hanging around. Dr Death release date is yet to be announced, but it will arrive in the next few months. Check out the trailer and a few reactions to it.

Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic, and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

