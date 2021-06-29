Dr Sanjay Gupta Reveals That He Kept Jeopardy Clues In Hotel Safe While Preparing To Host

Dr Sanjay Gupta, who recently appeared as the guest host for Jeopardy shared details about how he had to hide the clues from everyone. He revealed the strict inner workings of the show when it comes to shoots and several other aspects that fascinated him. Dr Sanjay Gupta is a neurosurgeon and spoke to CNN about all the things he experienced while he appeared as the guest host on Jeopardy on Monday. The doctor mentioned that he learned about just how much integrity is baked into all the facets of the show.

Sanjay Gupta had to keep Jeopardy clues in hotel safe

Dr Sanjay Gupta further revealed that the Jeopardy team took things quite seriously, and thus told him to keep all the clues to the show safe. He also said that he was asked to keep all the papers containing clues in a safe at the hotel he was staying in. The doctor continued to say that things didn't just stop there, as he was also instructed to never reveal the clues to anyone close to him, not even his wife. Dr Sanjay Gupta then went on to reveal that he was provided with several show scripts throughout filming his portion on Jeopardy. However, the doctor was never told about the order in which they would be taped, until the filming actually began.

.@drsanjaygupta shares how he grew up watching Jeopardy! with his parents. Now he watches with his 3 teenage daughters! pic.twitter.com/JGwalkIn4n — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 28, 2021

The doctor remarked that even after that, things would be subject to change to ensure no one had any advance notice of the clues. He further added that the contestants of the show too would not know when they would be called into a new show. He then remarked that he felt a constant and purposeful shuffling of schedules and content to anything that was sterling history. He said that he felt the high integrity all around him, as he appeared on the show. Making another shocking revelation the doctor said that the show was extremely particular about how contestants would respond. The show Jeopardy has a well-known format where the players have to respond in the form of a question. Thus to ensure no contestant forgets that, Dr Sanjay Gupta was told to stare them down until the contestant realise their error or at least till the time ran out.

Image: Sanjay Gupta Instagram

