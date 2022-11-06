'Dr Strange' Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On His Struggle To Nail Emotions In MCU Films

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is known for playing witty and smart characters in his movies and shows. From his British detective character Sherlock Holmes to MCU superhero Doctor Strange, the actor has won millions of hearts. However, in a recent interview, Cumberbatch opened up about how he struggles to nail emotions in his Marvel movies and revealed why Sherlock was a better project for him.

Cumberbatch won hearts with his role as Steven Strange, aka Doctor Strange, in the 2016 film Doctor Strange. He recently opened up about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview with The Talks. During the chat, the actor mentioned how getting into his character is not easy and can be "tough" sometimes. The Power Of The Dog actor said that he had to do a lot of emotions and nail them in five minutes for multi-starrer movies like The Avengers.

The actor said, "You are working to do some of that but in the heartbeat of making a massive film like ‘The Avengers,’ for example, it can be tough getting that one moment of emotion absolutely nailed in five minutes because that’s all the time they have because of the other, bigger things around it."

Cumberbatch further revealed that he tries to learn something new with every job and also by watching other people. He revealed that he enjoyed watching Robert Downey Jr. play his character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, on the sets of their films. He said, "It was wonderful to watch Robert [Downey Jr.]. It is wonderful to watch him, and to watch people who really know what they are playing inside out."

Cumberbatch says he does not consider Doctor Strange a milestone

When asked if playing Steven Strange in the MCU marked a new milestone in his career after his TV series Sherlock, Cumberbatch did not agree with it. He said Sherlock had "bigger reach" than Doctor Strange as it was a television series. He added, "It’s more democratic, more people have seen it. The reach that program has had is extraordinary."

Image: AP