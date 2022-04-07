'Dr. Strange' To Release In India On THIS Date, Makers Share New Teaser; Watch

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming film Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been the potboiler ever since, it was announced. The actor is all set to make a comeback as Doctor Strange with the upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' with the Indian release date announced today, leaving fans excited.

After Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, MCU’s next highly anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on May 6. The fans are super excited to explore the multiverse on a large scale for the very first time in the MCU as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch characters are all set to take them on a rollercoaster ride of multiversal madness in the movie.

Moreover, several rumours and reports on various superheroes and characters' cameos, not only from the MCU but also from other similar cinematic universes of the past, have fuelled the hype among the fans. Now, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed on Twitter that the film is now slated to release in India on May 6.

In India, the online sale of tickets for MCU movies usually starts on the Sunday before the release day. As the upcoming film is slated to release on May 6, it’s quite safe to assume that the tickets of major multiplex chains will be available around/on May 1. According to the tweet by Marvel India, the film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Before its release, the film has drawn many spoilers and the latest being actor Tom Cruise playing the role of Superior Iron Man. Other spoilers that emerged online include actor Tom Hiddleston resuming his role of Loki, and actor Elizabeth Olsen embracing the dark side of her character, Scarlet Witch. The makers announced the exciting news with a short teaser that gives a close glimpse of the entire star cast. The video also shows some very bold ideas and some extraordinary tests of Strange encounters.



