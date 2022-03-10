'Drake And Josh' Star John Peck Joins Cillian Murphy In Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has left fans spellbound with its expansive and trailblazing cast including the likes of Cillian Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr among others. The upcoming World War II epic, which has been written and directed by Nolan, is based on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's biography, American Prometheus.

According to Variety, the latest member to join the cast is Drake And Josh star John Peck, who will be stepping into the shoes of Kenneth Bainbridge, a real-life scientist who had a role in the Manhattan Project, United States' World War II project which led to the development of the first nuclear weapons.

Peck's announcement comes shortly after makers roped in The Suicide Squad fame David Dastmalchian and Matthew Modine in pivotal roles. The film will see Murphy as the eponymous character, who was a theoretical physicist and head of the Los Alamos Laboratory. He was one of the trailblazing figures credited for being "the father of the atomic bomb", for his contribution to the Manhattan Project.

The weapons created under this project were used for the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in August 1945. Emily Blunt will be seen as his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, while Florence is stepping into the shoes of Jean Tatlock, a member of the United States communist party. Benny Safdie is taking on the role of Edward Teller, another member of the Manhattan Project who is known as the "father of the hydrogen bomb".

The project, which marks Nolan's first outing with Universal, has been jointly bankrolled by Syncopy Inc. and Atlas Entertainment. Murphy's first look from the project was recently unveiled by the makers. Along with it, they wrote, "First look of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's epic thriller also stars Emily Blunt, Oscar® Winners Matt Damon and Rami Malek and Oscar® Nominees Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh. #Oppenheimer."

The film's synopsis reads, "Epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

