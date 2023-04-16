Drake Bell Sent Worrying Texts To Family Prior To Going Missing, 911 Call Reveals

Jared “Drake” Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show Drake & Josh, was found safe on Thursday, hours after authorities in Florida said he was “missing and endangered.” According to TMZ, the 911 call in which he was reported missing, claimed Bell had a fall out with his estranged wife and told his family he was going to get drunk and "hang himself". The Orlando Police Department representative explained they were worried about Bell's well being because he was in a hotel room in Orlando and had been threatening to commit suicide via texts to his family in California.

Hours earlier, the police department put out a statement declaring Bell “missing and endangered” and asked the public for help in locating him. Before being found mid-day Thursday, Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school.

Drake Bell's work profile

Drake Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and later Drake & Josh. The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.

In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

(with inputs from AP)