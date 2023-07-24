Drake Loses His Cool After Fan Throws Vape At Him During Concert | Watch

Canadian rapper-singer Drake became the latest victim of the disturbing trend wherein fans throw objects at artists performing on the stage. During his concert, a fan tossed a vape at him.The rapper did not like the attitude of those attending his concert and called them out during his act.

3 things you need to know

The incident took place during Drake's concert on July 20.

The concert was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Drake confronted the concertgoer for his questionable life choices.

Drake calls out the person who throws a vape at him

During Drake's concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the rapper noticed that someone tossed a vape at him after he found it on the ground. He immediately addressed the situation and confronted the audience for throwing an object at him. He said, "Did you throw a vape up here? Come on."

He further disapproved of such incidents and said, "Hey. Who threw this? Who threw the vape?" Drake further gave a lesson to the concertgoer and stated, "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the Barclays Center." The rapper took a closer look at the object and said, "You got some real-life evaluating to do." Soon a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Singers being attacked by concertgoers

This is not the first time an artist has had an object hurled at them while performing on the stage. Several such incidents have taken place in the past and many artists have been left injured from the venue. In recent months, artists including Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles,and Lil Nas X have faced such situations.