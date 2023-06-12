Drake's Half-eaten Pizza To Lady Gaga's Nails: Celeb Memorabilia Sells At Shocking Prices

Quick links:
Drake recently made headlines after fellow rapper Lil Yachty joked that he's selling a half-eaten pizza slice by the rapper for half a million dollars. Here are some other similar instances.
During Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame honouring, Robert Downey Jr stuck a piece of gum to the star. A fan auctioned the piece of gum on eBay for the price of $40,147 (INR 32 lakhs).
The late singer John Lennon had given his removed molar as a souvenir to Dorothy "Dot" Jarlett, who was his housekeeper at the time. Dorothy sold The Beatles singer's tooth later for $31,000.
A wigmaker had kept a lock of David Bowie's hair. While the hair had been taken to be later incorporated in his wax figures, the hair clipping from his Let's Dance sold for about $18,000.
Scarlet Johansson had a cold during her Tonight appearance back in 2008. She was brought a tissue for her, which was later sold for $5,300. The Black Widow star then donated the proceeds to charity.
Lady Gaga broke her pinky nail that was acrylicised by her manicurist Aya Fukuda. After a stagehand picked it up and confused it for a guitar pick, he later ended up selling it for $12,000.