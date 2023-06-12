Last Updated:

Drake's Half-eaten Pizza To Lady Gaga's Nails: Celeb Memorabilia Sells At Shocking Prices

Here are several celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr, Scarlet Johansson, and more whose random memorabilia were sold for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Nitish Vashishtha
Drake, Lil Yachty
Drake recently made headlines after fellow rapper Lil Yachty joked that he's selling a half-eaten pizza slice by the rapper for half a million dollars. Here are some other similar instances.

Robert Downey Jr
During Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame honouring, Robert Downey Jr stuck a piece of gum to the star. A fan auctioned the piece of gum on eBay for the price of $40,147 (INR 32 lakhs). 

John Lennon
The late singer John Lennon had given his removed molar as a souvenir to Dorothy "Dot" Jarlett, who was his housekeeper at the time. Dorothy sold The Beatles singer's tooth later for $31,000. 

David Bowie
A wigmaker had kept a lock of David Bowie's hair. While the hair had been taken to be later incorporated in his wax figures, the hair clipping from his Let's Dance sold for about $18,000.

Scarlet Johansson
Scarlet Johansson had a cold during her Tonight appearance back in 2008. She was brought a tissue for her, which was later sold for $5,300. The Black Widow star then donated the proceeds to charity.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga broke her pinky nail that was acrylicised by her manicurist Aya Fukuda. After a stagehand picked it up and confused it for a guitar pick, he later ended up selling it for $12,000.

William Shatner
William Shatner got a kidney stone removed in 2006 and decided to donate the proceeds to a charity. He ended up getting a deal of $25,000 for the highly creepy memorabilia. 

