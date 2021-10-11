Drake's Son Adonis Turns 4 With Special Birthday Celebrations; Rapper Says 'more Life Kid'

There were celebrations and smiles galore for Drake and the occasion deserved it all. The event marked the rapper's little one Adonis turning another year older.

The artist gave his fans some heartwarming glimpses from the celebrations. The father-son duo seemed to have enjoyed a gala time together.

Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday

Drake and his son Adonis were dressed in style for the celebrations. The duo could be seen performing the 34-year-old artist's trademark hand sign while flashing their bright smiles.

In the background, one could see the words 'Adonis races into 4'. The birthday boy seemed to have enjoyed a racing theme party. This was evident with the racing car cake, checkered ballons and more.

The In My Feelings star captioned the post as '💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID', For the unversed, More Life is the name of Drake's 2017 mix tape.

In another post, Drake was all smiles as he held his son. The little one had his fists raised as the message 'Happy 4th Birthday Adonis' appeared on the screen.

The Canadian singer used an emoji of a running man to hint at how quickly his baby was growing up.

Adonis is Drake's only child, who was born to French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis had made a famous appearance with his father at the Billboard Music Awards. At the event, Drake was felicitated with the Artist of the Decade award. The young boy had even held the trophy and even attempted to run with it.

Drake on the professional front

Drake recently came out with his sixth studio album titled Certified Lover Boy. The album had been unveiled on September 3. The album had started with a bang, as it reached the top of Billboard 200 on debut.

One of the songs in the recently released album, Girls Want Girls, became a talking point over one of the lines, with the words 'met too a lesbian'. Among the other highlights of the album was the lead single Way 2 Sexy which had launched the album. The song even reached the top of Billboard Hot 100 charts.