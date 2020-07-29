Draya Michele To Lose Her Savage X Fenty Endorsement? Netizens Speculate

Draya Michele might have lost her Savage x Fenty endorsement due to her comment where she joked about getting shot which was linked to Megan Thee Stallion. Many fans have since also criticised the artist and called her tone-deaf. Take a look at what exactly happened and how fans have reacted to her statement.

Also Read | Who is Sydney Sweeney? Why her pics in Rihanna' Savage x Fenty collection are going viral?

This is what she said in case anyone was wondering: pic.twitter.com/QpKnBlHKEN — BLM Stan Account 🤎 (@bigbrownhottie) July 22, 2020

Draya Michele recently made a comment where she joked about getting shot in the foot. She said - ” I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot,” to Tory Lanez and fans linked this comment with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Since then fans have been getting very angry about the comment. One fan talking about the incident wrote - This is what happens when you have normalised abusive relationships to the point where you think getting shot means love holy s**t and another wrote - so sad. and thats as simple of an explanation as it gets. people (mostly women) think the more abusive their partner is, the harder the love is. idk where it stems from, maybe parents physical discipline? Take a look at the tweets.

Also Read | Eminem's team refutes rumours of collaboration with Rihanna, leaves fans disappointed

It's the cultural glamorization of toxic monogamy in a culture that is also largely misogynistic fr. All that obsessively checking on ppl, going thru phones, beating up ppls exs, cheating for revenge, is NOT cute or normal but folx act like it is. It's abuse & it's sickening. — LASHATYA (@LASHATYA) July 23, 2020

so sad. and thats as simple of an explanation as it gets. people (mostly women) think the more abusive their partner is, the harder the love is. idk where it stems from, maybe parents physical discipline? — hungry (@yourfavecouldnt) July 22, 2020

She’s crazy... but she probably doesn’t mean it. Also, why would she be cancelled for this? — Drated (@RWDShows) July 23, 2020

Sir fenty is a black owned business by Rihanna who’s been in a domestic violence situation that People joke about to this day and you think she’ll keep her as an ambassador?!?! Rihanna. Why serious about her craft and image especially fenty that’s her company. — Ashley Haynes (@Synnersneversin) July 27, 2020

Also Read | Rihanna unveils the first three products of Fenty Skin along with details; Read here

What was her joke in reference to?

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion recently suffered a gunshot wound. Though how she suffered it or details relating to the whole ordeal is still being speculated, many reports have claimed that singer Tory Lanez might have been involved in the incident. But Meghan Thee Stallion has refused to comment anything on the whole situation. Taking to social media she said - I’ll talk about it when I get ready.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Monday Humour' post that features Rihanna has left fans in splits

The news spread like wildfire and Draya Michele's comment seemed to have been directly linked to it. Many fans have been angry as they have expressed that people must not joke about getting shot. Since the backlash, Darya has apologised in a now disappeared story but since then fans have formulated a theory that Savage x Fenty may take away its endorsement soon as the brand has stopped following the artist.

Promo Pic Credit: Draya Michele's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.