Drew Barrymore Apologises As Remarks On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Offend Fans

The stormy trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard witnessed shocking revelations of the star couple's turbulent relationship over the years. From serious allegations of domestic abuse to celebrities' testimonies, the trial made major headlines resulting in several notable personalities reacting to it.

Actor Drew Barrymore hopped on the bandwagon and addressed the $50 million defamation lawsuit during her daytime talk show. Her remarks over the infamous trial received flak from the fans who called out her insensitive manner to approach the subject. Subsequently, the actor issued an apology for offending the fans.

Drew Barrymore apologises over Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial remark

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor posted a minute-long video message to talk about her remarks that invited criticism on social media.

In the video, she began by saying, ''It has come to my attention that I have offended people by making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard."

She continued, ''I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

Stating that she wishes to grow from here, the actor said she wants to become a 'good person, more thoughtful and a better person'.

She concluded by stating, ''I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it…And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

As per Variety, the actor had described the ongoing trial as a 'seven-layer dip of insanity'. She continued saying, ''I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,'' and added, ''I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

The trial began on April 11 and since has generated public interest with fans tracking the development of the case. The Pirates of the Caribbean star had filed the lawsuit against the Aquaman actor after the latter alluded to the alleged abusive relationship in her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018.

