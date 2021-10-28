Drew Barrymore Narrates Her 'Halloween Miracle' That Made Her And Her Daughter Cry

With Halloween right around the corner, actor Drew Barrymore shared her little 'Halloween miracle' while she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor said that she and her daughter were moved by a stranger's kind gesture who helped them celebrate their Halloween.

Barrymore said that a kind stranger helped her and her 9-year-old carry a heavy pumpkin that they later carved out at home.

Drew Barrymore's 'Halloween Miracle'

As per ET online, the Charlie's Angels star narrated a story of a stranger's act of kindness that moved her daughter and her to tears. She said, "This guy, weirdly, got us a pumpkin at this pumpkin patch. And we couldn't carry it. I had this whole life lesson with Olive about letting it go. We couldn't carry it, you gotta make your piece with it. And she really did. And then we got to the checkout stand and this guy wheel-barreled it up and we both started crying."

She added, "She had, like, learned to love and let go. And then I started crying, and then we were like, 'It's a Halloween miracle.' And then he had this beautiful, like, Jesus around his neck, and I was starting to have a religious moment. And I was like, 'Thank you so much.'" Barrymore continued and said that she wanted to pay back the stranger for his kind gesture but he refused to get any payback and said that the stranger made her and her daughter believe in miracles.

Drew said, "We carved it and we saved all the seeds, and we had this whole ceremony, and I said, 'We can't send him a picture and he didn't want anything in return because he's a saint, literally.' But if he ever hears this story, you really made me and my daughter cry and the pumpkin's beautiful, It did make us believe in miracles."

Meanwhile, Drew is currently hosting her own talk show called The Drew Barrymore Show. She was last seen on screen in the 2020 romantic comedy film, The Stand-In. In March 2021, in an interview with Andy Cohen, the actor revealed that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from acting.

Image: Instagram/@drewbarrymore