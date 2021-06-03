Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Past, Says She Doesn't Want To Change A Thing

Drew Barrymore was a guest on the latest episode of Demi Lovato's podcast series 4D with Demi Lovato. In the episode that released on June 2, 2021, Drew Barrymore opened up about how she feels about her life and the struggles that she has been a part of. Drew went on to say, "For whatever reason, my mom made the choices that she did. I just wouldn't change a thing. I'm so happy and in love and scared of my life being any different because this is the one I know and this is the one I loved, and I worked on it really hard."

Drew Barrymore on 4D With Demi Lovato

4D with Demi Lovato is a weekly podcast series where Demi Lovato hosts conversations with special guests about identity, creativity, activism, and philanthropy. The guest on their latest episode was Drew Barrymore, and the two delved into topics of struggling with addiction and life after that. Drew Barrymore told Demi how much she valued the life she lived and that she wouldn't want to change anything about her past because she worked hard to get where she is. Drew Barrymore went on to say, "It's so funny, the question is so popular of what I would tell my younger self, and I say, nothing, she wouldn't have listened." She then added to it, saying that "I resent the question and if everything hadn't happened the way it was and you took one thing out of the Jenga game maybe you wouldn't come out the other side."

Drew Barrymore on her sobering up struggles

On the show, the He's Just Not That Into You actor also opened up about her struggles of sobering up and addiction. She said that she got sober at the age of 13 because she had to. Her mother had put her in an institution where if she acted up, she was either thrown into the stretcher restraints or the solitary confinement room. She went on to say that once she got out of the institution, she went to live on her own. She then added by saying "I wasn't working a ton and no one would hire me. I was totally blacklisted and washed up and we were in that time where in the professional rounds, they were like oh you're uninsurable we don't want to touch you." She said that after a lot of struggles, she finally started getting B roles once she was 19, and slowly made her way back up.

Credits: Drew Barrymore and Demi Lovato Instagram

