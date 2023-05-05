Drew Barrymore Pulls Out As MTV Movie & TV Awards Host In Solidarity With Writers Strike

Drew Barrymore pulled out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards this year in support of Writers Guild members, who are on strike. The actress has also pledged to return and host the kudocast the following year as a gesture of good faith to MTV. She said she is choosing to wait until they reach a solution.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait,” Barrymore told Variety.

The award show's red carpet has also been cancelled. However, it will still air but without a host. The list of presenters include Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Halle Bailey, Gal Gadot and Tiffany Haddish. There is yet no indication on whether any of them have opted out of the event.

More about the writers' strike

The WGA, the union that represents the majority of writers employed in Hollywood, started the writers' strike this week. Its members decided to stop working until an agreement with the AMPTP was reached. No members are permitted to create or market new scripts at this time. For the unversed, AMPTP is the organisation that negotiates on behalf of all major studios and hundreds of production firms.

The main thing that writers want is more money, and many of them blame the rise of streaming for hurting their ability to make a living. This week, the strike had a cascading impact on television, with late-night programmes hosted by Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon all turning off their lights in support of the strikes. The Pete Davidson-hosted edition of Saturday Night Live, which was scheduled to close its current season this month, has also been cancelled. The WGA said on Instagram, "Though our Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing."