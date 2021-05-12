Drew Barrymore Requests All To Donate To Priyanka Chopra's COVID Relief Fund For India

Popular American actor Drew Barrymore urged everyone to donate to Priyanka Chopra's COVID Relief Fund for India in the latest episode of her program, The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew started the show by giving love and heart to India. She further added that the COVID crisis in India has been hit with 300 thousand new cases a day, more than any country at its peak.

Barrymore further said that she has learnt about Priyanka Chopra's COVID Relief Fund for India via an Entertainment Tonight report and Priyanka and Nick's social media announcement post and thanked her for the initiative. The Never Been Kissed actor said she is with India, while recalling that her great grandfather was born in Agra. She said, "I feel such a deep connection and I want to thank the Jonas for giving us a direct and easy way to contribute".

More about Priyanka Chopra's COVID Relief Fund

Interestingly, Drew is not the first celebrity who has come forward to give a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra's initiative. A few days back, actor Hugh Jackman amplified Chopra's call. Sharing the poster for Priyanka's fundraiser with "Give India" on Instagram Stories, Hugh had written, "Support India." Later, Priyanka reposted it on her own Instagram Stories and thanked Hugh and his wife Deborra Lee Ann for the support. Previously, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres, Lana Condor, Jada Pinkett Smith and many others have made donations for the cause. On the other hand, International celebrities such as Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have also donated for COVID-19 relief in India.

The Dostana actor had made an emotional appeal to her fans and followers on April 29, to help out India in its time of need. Sharing a video on Instagram, she had said, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale."

