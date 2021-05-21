Drew Barrymore Reveals How Her 'racy' Text Intended For Cameron Diaz Got Sent To Stranger

Drey Barrymore recently spilt the tea, more like wine, on the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The May 18 episode of this show featured Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough as the guests on the show. In one of the segments, Drew asked her guests a few embarrassing situations and if they had experienced it, they have to a sip of wine. During this fun chat session, Drew asked the guests if they had accidentally sent a 'racy' text to the wrong person. She, then, went on to take a sip of the win herself and revealed the story behind this.

Drew Barrymore shares details of her slipup

The 46-year-old actor revealed that Cameron Diaz is her best friend and she meant to send her video of her getting dressed. But it accidentally got sent to a 16-year-old boy named Mathew. She then said that Mathew texted her back by writing that he will 'not put the video out anywhere'. Drew also went on to quip that she and Cameron 'often get dressed in front of each other'. Even after all this time since the incident took place, Drew feel thankful towards Mathew for being a 'kind young gentleman' and not sharing the video on social media.

Further ahead in the video, Drew also went on to ask her guests if they had done anything to their partner who had wronged them in a relationship. Drew took a sip of wine again and went on to reveal that she had spray-painted her ex-boyfriend's car in the middle of the night. She also feigned innocence when he asked later her about it. She also laughed as she went on to ask if she is the only one who has done such things in life.

More about The Drew Barrymore Show

The talk show debuted in 2020 and was renewed for its second season in March this year. The show's host, Drew Barrymore, invites prominent Hollywood celebrities to have fun and casual chat with her wherein she also plays games with her guests. Guests also share interesting stories from their lives that fans are not aware of. The first episode of the show featured Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler, all of whom she has worked with before.

Image- @thedrewbarrymoreshow Instagram

