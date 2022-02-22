Drew Barrymore Reveals Plans To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'E.T.' With Steven Spielberg

As Drew Barrymore recently turned 47, she revealed her plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the movie in which she featured as a child artist. She even teased everyone by stating that she will be celebrating it with the movie's director, Steven Speilberg and his daughters.

Drew Barrymore is among the popular American artists who have appeared in numerous iconic movies and tv shows namely Charlie's Angels, Never Been Kissed, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Donnie Darko, Riding in Cars with Boys, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Mad Love, Batman Forever, Scream, Ever After among others. The actor is currently seen on the American talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore wants to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Extra-Terrestrial with Steven Speilberg

According to People, Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her wish to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Extra-Terrestrial with Steven Speilberg and her two daughters. She further mentioned how she was in talks with Speilberg about the same and added that he'd always been a father figure to her.

She stated, "I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it. He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives. I do want to reveal in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He's a big father figure to me."

Furthermore, she revealed the conversation she had with Speilberg and mentioned that her kids were very close to the age that she was when E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial came out. She said, "So he's like, 'We're not missing this moment with your kids.' I'm like, 'Okay. You're right. We can't. You're right.' This is a very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is 7, and she will just be turning 8, and Olive is 9. She'll be turning 10. This is where I'm at, and they love Steven."

More about E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Released in 1982, the American science fiction movie featured a popular star cast of actors namely Dee Wallace as Mary Taylor, Henry Thomas as Elliott Taylor, Robert MacNaughton as Michael Taylor, Peter Coyote as Keys, Drew Barrymore as Gertie Taylor, Sean Frye as Steve, K.C. Martel as Greg, C. Thomas Howell as Tyler, among others. Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

