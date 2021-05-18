Drew Barrymore Reveals To Dylan Farrow She Was 'gaslit' Into Working With Woody Allen

Actor Drew Barrymore recently expressed her regret over working with American filmmaker Woody Allen in a recent interview with Dylan Farrow on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore show. Drew opened up about working with Woody on the 1996 film, Everyone Says I Love You, and revealed that she was "gaslit" into turning a blind eye towards his troubled personal life back in the day.

During her candid conversation with Dylan, The Stand In star discussed the much-talked-about HBO Max docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which sheds light on the three-decade-long feud between Mia Farrow and Woody as well as the sexual abuse claims against the four-time Academy Award-winning director.

Drew Barrymore reveals she was "gaslit" into working with Woody Allen

On Monday, i.e. May 17, 2021, Drew Barrymore opened up about joining hands with director Woody Allen and said, "I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen." Elaborating further about Dylan's adoptive father and the disgraced Hollywood filmmaker, the 45-year-old added, "Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told." She continued, "And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."

About docuseries, Allen v. Farrow

The four-part series, which premiered on February 21, is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. It focuses on the incest claims made by Dylan against her adoptive father and also includes some unseen footage of the 35-year-old describing the alleged abuse to mom Mia Farrow at the mere age of 7. Dylan's accusations against Woody Allen were made public in the 1993 lawsuit that gave Mia custody of her and Allen's kids. Allen v. Farrow also takes the viewers through how the case played out in the media and public eye back in the '90s.

Watch the trailer of Allen v. Farrow here:

