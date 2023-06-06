Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloid For Reports Claiming ‘she Wishes Her Mother Was Dead’

Drew Barrymore recently broke her silence on media reports claiming she wanted her mother 'dead'. The actress called out the tabloids for misrepresenting her remarks on her difficult relationship with her mother. She stated she never made the comment about wanting her mother dead. The words were put into her mouth.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, Barrymore said, “You know what? To all the tabloids out there, you’ve been messing with my life since I was 13. I never said I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth!"

Providing context to her previous statements, The Charlie's Angels star added, “I’ve been vulnerable and trying to understand a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting that it’s difficult to do this while the parents are still alive." She added, "Those of us who have to find out in real time can’t wait, because we can’t wait for the time — not for the parents to be dead.” See the full video here:

The misinterpretation occurred from Barrymore’s interview with Vulture, where the TV show host said she sometimes gets jealous of friends whose mothers have died. Immediately clarifying her meaning behind that statement, Barrymore added that she doesn't want to be in a situation where she has to wish for someone to go sooner than they should in order for her to grow.

Drew Barrymore shares 'complicated' relationship with her mother Jaid

Drew Barrymore's mother Jaid admitted her to psychiatric ward when she was 13

Drew Barrymore had a tumultuous relationship with her parents throughout her upbringing and has been vocal about her struggles to this day to mend fences. Her mother served as her manager when she was a child star and frequently took her to parties all throughout Hollywood, including Studio 54, where she was introduced to drugs and alcohol. Barrymore was already in rehabilitation when she was 12 years old and later admitted to a psychiatric ward when she turned 13.

Following an attempt on her life when she was 14, Barrymore became legally independent from her parents Jaid and John. The actress moved into her own flat at age 15 after a second term in rehab and although the star now provides for her mother financially, they have limited contact between them.