Drew Barrymore Talks About Accepting Ageing And How She Was Never The 'classic Girl'

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore spoke about how turning 40 and having kids has made her feel less worried about what she looks like. She even stated that when she was young, she was never the classic girl when it came to fashion. Drew Barrymore started off her career as a child artist in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the sci-fi film that became a massive hit.

Drew Barrymore's age

Drew Barrymore, 45, has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with former husband Will Kopelman. According to reports, Drew Barrymore wrote in a style magazine that being a mother and being in her mid-forties she has more natural and drama free hair. She reveals that it takes about half an hour to do the base of her grey hair. Drew Barrymore further added that she barely covers her grey hair so that the follicles can still get the light as her hair grows out.

Drew Barrymore further said that she has never shied away from taking fashion risks. The Blended actor revealed that she has always experimented with her style off-camera as well. She recalls putting eyeshadow up to her temples at her 10th birthday party. She then stated that she liked dressing up. Drew Barrymore revealed that the clean classic look was not her cup of tea and that she felt a lot like herself in crazy makeup.

While discussing what fashion means to her, Drew Barrymore stated that fashion for her was never about expensive clothes and looking ‘put together’. But it was more about how she put the dress together. She would often mix and match vintage with high-end labels and wear pajama pants with sneakers and a Dries Van Noten sweater. She would also wear white eyeliner with some wet maroon lipstick and add a feather in her hair.

Drew Barrymore thinks that her seven-year-old daughter Olive is like her in many ways. She stated that her daughter Olive has the same sense of style as well as attitude. She confessed that she has not encouraged or influenced her daughter, but Olive loves to change the colour of her hair. While concluding, Drew Barrymore said that Olive thinks that blue and pink colour hair are better and is often seen altering her own clothes with scissors and safety pins.

