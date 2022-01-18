'Drive My Car' Wins Big At Toronto Film Critics Association Awards 2021

Quick links:
Image: A Still from 'Drive My Car' Movie
As Toronto Film Critics Association recently released the winners' list of the Toronto Film Critics Awards 2021, it was unveiled the movie, Drive My Car won under the category of Best picture. It also won awards for best screenplay and best international feature.
The TFCA 2021 winners were voted by the members at a meeting on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The recipients of 2021 are the TFCA's Company 3 Clyde Gilmour Award and the Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist. Check the full winners list ahead.
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Runners Up
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Brothers)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Mongrel Media)
Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Elevation Pictures)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple+/Cineplex Pictures)
Runners Up
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
Runners Up
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast (Universal Pictures Canada)
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Passing (Netflix)
Pig (Elevation Pictures)
Shiva Baby (Pacific Northwest Pictures)
Flee (Elevation Pictures)
Runners Up
Encanto (Disney)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Petite Maman (Elevation Pictures)
The Worst Person in the World (MK2 l MILE END)
Summer of Soul (Searchlight)
Runners Up
Flee (Elevation Pictures)
The Velvet Underground (Apple)
