'Drive My Car' Wins Big At Toronto Film Critics Association Awards 2021

Toronto Film Critics Association announced the winners' list of 2021 that revealed that 'Drive My Car' & 'the Power of the Dog' won big at the ceremony.

As Toronto Film Critics Association recently released the winners' list of the Toronto Film Critics Awards 2021, it was unveiled the movie, Drive My Car won under the category of Best picture. It also won awards for best screenplay and best international feature. 

The TFCA 2021 winners were voted by the members at a meeting on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The recipients of  2021 are the TFCA's Company 3 Clyde Gilmour Award and the Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist. Check the full winners list ahead. 

Toronto Film Critics Association Awards 2021 Winners

BEST PICTURE

Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Runners Up
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Brothers)

BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Mongrel Media)
Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Elevation Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple+/Cineplex Pictures)
Runners Up
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
Runners Up
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast (Universal Pictures Canada)
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL

Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Passing (Netflix)
Pig (Elevation Pictures)
Shiva Baby (Pacific Northwest Pictures)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flee (Elevation Pictures)
Runners Up
Encanto (Disney)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Petite Maman (Elevation Pictures)
The Worst Person in the World (MK2 l MILE END)

ALLAN KING DOCUMENTARY FILM AWARD

Summer of Soul (Searchlight)
Runners Up
Flee (Elevation Pictures)
The Velvet Underground (Apple)

 

