Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumours As They Share Romantic Moment In NYC; See Pics

Trevor Noah, who has been grabbing headlines for his departure from The Daily Show, recently sparked romance rumours with Dua Lipa after the duo was spotted on a date night in New York. In glimpses emerging on social media, one can see the duo walking side by side in jackets, while also sharing a kiss as they hugged each other.

According to ET, Trevor and Dua dined for about two hours at Miss Lily's Jamaican Restaurant and ended their date with a cosy moment on the sidewalk. A source told the publication that the two 'were in their own little world', deeply engrossed in their conversation.

"They sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too!" the eyewitness told ET. The onlooker added, "After dinner, they stepped outside the restaurant and before leaving each other, they shared a kiss. They were in their own little world."

📸 | @DUALIPA out for dinner with @Trevornoah in NYC last night (28/09) pic.twitter.com/82cyJQvAG6 — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) September 29, 2022

Their date came shortly before Noah announced that he was ending his longtime hosting stint in Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Sharing a clip announcing his departure, the 38-year-old mentioned, "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected." He concluded by reflecting on his association with the audience and how they have shared many smiles and tears throughout his 7-year-long stint.

