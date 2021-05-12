Dua Lipa Emerges Victorious In Brit Awards 2021; Dedicates Her Award To NHS Workers

Dua Lipa is among the prominent music artists in the United Kingdom and has released several hit songs and albums during the course of her career. While she has won several awards for her music in the past, the singer has recently added a couple of prestigious Brit Awards under her belt. Even though the event also witnessed other major artists getting felicitated, Dua was seen to be among the dominant ones this year. Following are the categories in which she won her Brit Awards, along with some of the highlight moments of her acceptance speech.

Dua Lipa among the top Brit Awards 2021 winners

Dua Lipa has bagged the award of British Album of the Year with her recently released hit album Future Nostalgia. Along with this prestigious award, she has also won the award in the category of Female Solo Artist, making her one of the most successful pop stars in the UK at the moment. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated her album award to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, a man who had passed away while trying to save a woman who had fallen in river Thames last month.

The singer also raised her voice for frontline NHS workers and said that they should get better pay and not just appreciation. The Brit Awards was heavily criticised last year for awarding most of the awards to male artists and felicitating only a few female ones. Taking note of the criticism, the management made sure to take female artists into cognisance and many female artists have emerged victorious this year. Among the other popular female artists who got awarded was Taylor Swift, who won the Global Icon award, becoming the first female winner.

Dua Lipa has gained immense popularity in the last few years. She had begun back in 2015 after releasing her first single titled New Love. Her latest album Future Nostalgia has gained wide popularity among the masses and has also won her a Grammy Award. The singer is also known to be strongly vocal about various social issues.

