Dua Lipa Gets Sued For 'knowingly' Posting Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is being sued after allegedly sharing a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram. According to BBC, Lipa was snapped queuing at an airport back in February 2019 and later she shared the shot with her fans “without permission or authorisation”. Integral images sued the star and said that she profited from the photo as her Instagram feed acts as a marketing tool for her music.

The company is seeking $150,000 damages and has even asked for a jury trial. Integral Images is also asking for an order preventing the singer from further acts of infringement, as well as legal costs. The firm claims that Lipa “knowingly” posted the photo to social media with permission and stood to make money from the shot.

According to the court documents obtained by the media outlet, Lipa’s Instagram account is “monetised” as it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link or advertisement, consume and purchase of her content. It is worth noting that Integral Images had reportedly applied to register a copyright for the images and the request was granted in February 2021, which is after Lipa’s Instagram post.

As per reports, the singer had posted the photo to her Instagram account on February 7 2019 - about four days after it was taken. The now-deleted post showed the star standing in line, clutching her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversize hat. "I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice," Lipa wrote in the caption.

Celebrities sued for copyright infringement

Meanwhile, Lipa is not the first star to be sued for sharing paparazzi images of themselves on social media. Previously, Gigi Hadid, Liam Hemsworth and Khloe Kardashian have all faced similar cases. In 2019, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber had also settled complaints brought by photographer Robert Barbera.

The same year, Jennifer Lopez was also sued by the Splashy News and Picture Agency for posting a photo to Instagram. However, the company later voluntarily dismissed the complaint with prejudice. It is worth noting that even though people assume they can post an image in which they are the subject, copyright laws means the photographer usually owns the rights.

(Image: AP)



