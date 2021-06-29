Dua Lipa Pens Heart Warming Message For Mom On Her Birthday; Read On

Dua Lipa's Instagram family quite recently saw the musician wishing her mother a very happy birthday. She has done the same through a throwback picture that sees Dua Lipa's mom, Anesa Lipa and her spending some quality time together as a mother-daughter duo. The throwback picture in question features what one can presume to be a young Dua Lipa along with her mother. Dua Lipa's Instagram post for her mother on the occasion of her birthday can be found below.

Dua Lipa wishes her mother a very happy birthday:

Through the post above that is dedicated to Dua Lipa's mom, the singer can be seen implying that she is one of the strongest people she has known and Anesa Lipa has shaped her in a major way. In addition to the same, Lipa can also be seen sharing that her mother is full of strength, compassion and empathy. The final parts of the post sees her sharing that Anesa Lipa has made numerous sacrifices for her family and kids.

It is not uncommon for the musician to share her life on social media. Time and again, she would share pictures that would feature her family members. Occasionally, her beau, Anward Hadid would also make an appearance on Dua Lipa's Instagram handle. Some of those pictures can be found below.

A peek into Dua Lipa's Instagram:

On the work front, most recently, she had released her album that went by the name of Future Nostalgia and Future Nostalgia: Moonlight Edition. The album became the British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2021 and earned her the British Female Solo Artist award. At the Grammys, she was nominated for two awards including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. It was very recently revealed by Warner Records' president Joe Kentish that she has begun work on her third album. Details regarding the same, however, are scarce. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either herself or her representatives.

