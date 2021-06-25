Dua Lipa Shares Pictures From Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Bash; Take A Look

Don't Start Now singer Dua Lipa recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday bash. Bella Hadid's younger brother celebrated his 22nd birthday on June 22. The singer shared a set of 10 pictures from the birthday party that included their celebrity friends as well. In the first picture, Dua can be seen kissing Anwar on his cheek.

Dua Lips shares pictures from Anwar Hadid's birthday bash

While sharing pictures, Dua added a number of balloons in her caption. For the birthday celebration, Dua wore a silver strap dress and paired it up with pink earrings. She can also be seen holding a bow styled purse. To complete the look, she kept her hair open and went for purple eyeshadow along with a brownish shade of lipstick. Celebrity friends like Jaden Smith, Sarah Hudson, Tove Lo, Yendry, Charlie XCX, Lilly Keys, and many more were spotted celebrating his birthday. The comments section is filled with their fans wishing "Happy Birthday" and dropping heart-eye emoticons.

(Image courtesy: Dua Lipa's Instagram post)

Earlier, Dua shared a bunch of pictures from her vault to wish Anwar on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today". The two have been public about their relationship and are often spotted spending time together but has decided to keep it private when it comes to social media. Have a look at her post.

More about Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship

The news about the couple dating came out in the year 2019 and they made it official in November of the same year by walking the red carpet together at the American Music Awards. In May 2020, in an interview with Watch What Happens Live, the 25-year-old singer confessed that they had initially met at a barbecue and she eventually slid into his DMs before they started dating. While talking to British Vogue, the singer revealed that both of them have chosen to keep their life private on social media as she just wants to be happy in her relationship without having other people's opinion.

IMAGE: Dua Lipa's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.