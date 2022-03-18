Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson Meets Ukrainian Refugees In Poland; 'heartbreaking'

On Thursday, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, visited Poland to personally meet refugees from Ukraine. She took to Twitter, to share how Poland has taken about 1.7 million Ukrainian civilians. While doing so, a heartbroken Ferguson added that the invasion of the country has become difficult to watch for her.

The Duchess of York shared a series of pictures from her visit to Poland via Twitter. She wrote, "The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. So many families are being separated and displaced. I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by @trzaskowski_ and meeting Ukrainian refugees. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far (sic)".

'Warsaw needs our help': Sarah Ferguson

Ferguson added how Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski accompanied her to show her the building where the displaced families have been relocated. She highlighted the need for essential aid in Warsaw for all the families and children who have been directly affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

She tweeted, "Mayor@trzaskowski_ showed me around one of the buildings giving refuge to families including Olga and her young children. He told me how an extra 9,000 children have arrived in Warsaw’s schools over the last 10 days and there’s a real shortage of teachers. Warsaw needs our help (sic)".

The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. So many families are being separated and displaced. I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by @trzaskowski_ and meeting Ukrainian refugees. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far pic.twitter.com/owqCXxN3UA — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 17, 2022

Mayor @trzaskowski_ showed me around one of the buildings giving refuge to families including Olga and her young children. He told me how an extra 9,000 children have arrived in Warsaw’s schools over the last 10 days and there’s a real shortage of teachers. Warsaw needs our help. pic.twitter.com/Om40rfqfp3 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 17, 2022

This came just weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to meet with the members of the community who are working religiously to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation. For their visit, Prince William and Kate Middleton pinned Ukrainian flags on their clothing to show their support to the country. A video shared by them documented that the two brought homemade brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers.

While sharing a joint statement on Twitter, the royals said, "Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe". Further sharing details of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, they added, "The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The work volunteers here are doing to ensure that help gets to where it is most needed is inspiring".

(Image: @SarahTheDuchess/Twitter)