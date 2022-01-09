'Duck Dynasty' Fame Sadie Robertson Reveals She Has Contracted Flurona

The entire world is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and amidst this surge, a new infection, called Flurona, has emerged. The term Flurona is derived from the combination of words ‘flu’ and ‘Corona’ and is a co-infection of COVID-19 and the respiratory syncytial virus or the RSV.

Reality star Sadie Robertson, best known for her appearance in Duck Dynasty, took to her social media handed and shared that she was diagnosed with Flurona.

Sadie Robertson reveals she got Flurona

Sadie Robertson took to her Instagram and shared that she had been diagnosed with Flurona, which is a combination of Flu and COVID-19. She shared a video of her daughter and husband as she was isolated and wrote, "tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting! We will share more about it in our vlog soon. It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously, I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick. My faith from that experience grew so much. His spirit is truly living within us! also, thankful the conference is online! (sic)"

The reality star further revealed that her home rats had infested her house and she and her family were staying somewhere else. She wrote, "Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk. So we couldn’t go home. It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home."

Meanwhile, the United States on January 7th confirmed that the first cases of Flurona had been diagnosed in Los Angeles County, California, and in Texas. The patients were children who tested positive for both influenza and COVID. The term Flurona was first used when a media house from Israel claimed that a pregnant woman was diagnosed with both flu and COVID.

(Image: @legitsadierob/Instagram)