'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jacob Mayo; See Pic

Bella Robertson, one of the popular actors from the American reality tv show, Duck Dynasty recently got married to Jacob Mayo. She made this announcement through her social media. The couple posted glimpses of their wedding ceremony and received numerous wishes from fans as well as family members.

Bella Robertson marries Jacob Mayo

Bella Robertson recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this amazing photo of them together for all their fans. In the photo, Bella Robertson can be seen in her stunning white floral wedding attire getting a peck on her forehead by her husband, Jacob Mayo. Bella Robertson's husband can be seen wearing a cool checkered blazer with a pair of pants and a white shirt.

In the caption, she added a hashtag stating ‘marry me Mayo’. Many of the fans took to her Instagram post and stated how thrilled they were to know about Bella Robertson’s wedding. Many of them dropped in best wishes for her and her husband and even complimented her on how stunning she looked in her wedding photo. There were also several fans who congratulated Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo on the wedding and wished that their day was all they ever dreamt of. Some of the fans also stated in the comments section how happy they felt to see them together. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo’s wedding photo.





'Duck Dynasty' fame Bella Robertson recently added some glimpses of a wedding ceremony she attended with Jacob Mayo in which she also depicted how she had a blast there with all her friends. In the first photo, she can be seen hugging her husband, Jacob with her eyes closed while he was seen throwing a cute smile for the camera. In the next one, she can be seen receiving kisses from her husband and one of her pals on her cheeks. In the next one, Bella Robertson was seen with yet another friend who attended the wedding. In the end, she added a photo of herself and her husband with the bride and groom.

