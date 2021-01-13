'Dukes Of Hazzard' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This 70s Comedy Series

The Dukes of Hazzard is an American action-comedy television series that was aired on CBS from 1979 to 1985. It aired for 147 episodes spanning seven seasons. It was consistently among the top-rated television series in the late 1970s and revolves around two young male cousins, Bo and Luke Duke, who live in rural Georgia and are on probation for moonshine-running. The young men drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed General Lee, which became an iconic symbol of the show. Read on to know about the cast of Dukes of Hazzard.

Dukes of Hazzard cast

Tom Wopat

The Dukes of Hazzard characters include Lucas 'Luke' Duke, portrayed by Tom Wopat on screen. He is one of the leading characters in the show, alongside his cousin Bo. Luke is shown to be more mature and rational in the series, as compared to Bo. Tom Wopat is an American actor and singer who rose to fame with Dukes of Hazzard. He was a semi-regular guest on the 1990s comedy series Cybill, and he had a small role as U.S. Marshal Gil Tatum in Django Unchained. His other works include Burning Rage, Fantasy Island, Home Improvement, Crisis Center among others.

Also Read | 'This Is Us' Cast: Know Who Starred In This Golden Globe Nominated Romantic Drama Series

Also Read | Christina Anstead Reveals New Back Tattoo Amidst Ongoing Divorce From Hubby Ant Anstead

John Schneider

The Dukes of Hazzard cast includes John Schneider as the other lead, alongside Tom Wopat. John portrayed the character of Bo Duke, the younger blonde-haired Duke. He is more immature and often is the one who gets the duo in trouble in the show. John Schneider is an American actor and country music singer and is best known for his character of Bo. His other works include The Haves and the Have Nots, Smallville, Guns of Paradise, Grand Slam, Bandit Bandit, Heaven Help Us among others.

Also Read | 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' Cast: List Of The Characters They Played In The Film

Catherine Bach

The cast of Dukes of Hazzard also includes Catherine Bach, who plays the character of Luke and Bo's cousin, Daisy Duke. She is beautiful, honest, and kind, although she can sometimes be slightly over-trusting and naive, which has led the Duke family into trouble on a number of occasions in the series. Her filmography includes Hustle, Crazed, Midnight Man, Driving Force, The Nut House, and You Again.

Also Read | 'We Bought A Zoo' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2011 Romantic Comedy Film

Denver Pyle

The Dukes of Hazzard characters include Jesse Duke, portrayed by Denver Pyle. He is the patriarch of the Duke clan, and the father-figure to all of the Dukes who stay with him on the "Duke farm". Denver Pyle was an American actor and director and was popular for his roles in series like The Andy Griffith Show, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, and the Range Rider. He passed away in 1997 at the age of 77.

Image Credits: tomwopatofficial Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.