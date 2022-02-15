'Dune 2': Director Denis Villeneuve Reveals Script Is Complete; Filming To Commence Soon

Timothée Chalamet's sci-fi film Dune did exceedingly well after its release in 2021 and the makers of the film recently confirmed its upcoming sequel. Director Denis Villeneuve recently spoke to Empire about the upcoming Dune 2 and mentioned that the script has been completed. He also revealed that the filming of the movie will begin at the end of summer and he was 'confident' about it.

Dune 2 to begin filming at the end of summer

Timothée Chalamet-starrer Dune 2 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced in 2021. The director of the film, Denis Villeneuve spoke to Empire in a recent interview and revealed that he is still working with the crew since this is the first time he will have 'revisited a universe' with the sequel of the hit film. He mentioned that the screenplay is written and that he was 'confident' about the sequel of the movie, and the only 'big unknown' was the pandemic. According to Empire, Via Screen Rant the director said-

“We are supposed to shoot by the end of the summer. I will say it is mostly designed. The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe. So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”

The nominees for the upcoming Oscar Awards were recently announced and Dune seems to be one of the front-runners to grab an Academy Award this year. It was nominated in the categories of Best Costume Design, Sound, Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling and finally, for Best Picture.