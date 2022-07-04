'Dune 2': Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya-starrer Set To Begin Filming In Budapest This Month

Denis Villeneuve is all set to return to the director's chair as he gears up to begin filming for Dune 2 with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and other Hollywood stars. The film will be all about the second part of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic novel and will begin shooting in Budapest on July 21, as per a report by ScreenRant. The first part of the film was critically acclaimed and also bagged Oscar nominations, in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

Dune 2 to begin filming this month

It was earlier reported that Denis Villeneuve and the Dune 2 team would kickstart filming in the fall, but recent reports claim that shooting for the same is set to begin earlier than expected. The filming for the movie is set to begin with the full cast on July 21. It was begin in Budapest, Hungary, where the first part of the movie was shot.

Dune 2 release date

The news of the film commencing shooting comes only days after it was announced that the release of the movie has been postponed to November 2023. The film was initially scheduled to release in October 2023 but has now been pushed back by a month, as per ScreenRant. This means the film will go head-to-head with the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is slated to hit the big screens on November 17, 2023.

Who is a part of the Dune 2 cast?

The upcoming film will see several members of the cast returning and reprising their roles. Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Zendaya will reunite for the film. Apart from them, new additions to the cast include Austin Butler, who is currently basking in the success of Elvis, Black Widow star Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and others.

French actor Lea Seydoux was the latest addition to the film and was most recently seen in No Time To Die. The film will centre around Paul Atreides and his family's journey to the hostile desert planet of Arrrakis. They make their way there to assume control of Arrrakis, only to find themselves in the middle of a war.

