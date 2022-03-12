'Dune 3': Director Denis Villeneuve Teases A Potential 3rd Part Of Sci-fi Film Series

The 2021 film Dune came out to be one of the biggest cinematic events to happen last year, especially during the pandemic. The sci-fi film saw a great ensemble of actors, including Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and more. The film reportedly did a business of approximately $400 million at the global box office and is now all set to wow the audience with its second part. While the makers are currently focusing on Dune 2, they recently teased a potential third part.

The sci-fi epic Dune is based on Frank Herbert's book of the same name. While the movie was released in 2021, it itself announced Part 2 in the end.

However, in an interview with Collider, director Denis Villeneuve opened up on his future plans in the franchise. Talking about the franchise, the director revealed he does not like calling the second film a "sequel" as it is a "second part" to the film. Talking further about the upcoming film, Villeneuve revealed he is completely focused on the project and is not someone who multitasks.

He said, "It's not like if I was doing another story or another moment. It's really the second part of a bigger story, and I'm entirely 100% focused on that second part. I'm not someone that can multitask. I love to completely focus on one project at a time."

Will there be Dune 3?

The original book series, on which Dune is based, also has a second book named Dune Messiah, which showcases the aftermath as Paul Atreides becomes the emperor who has conquered most of the universe. Moreover, in a recent interview with The Playlist, Dune writer Jon Spaihts revealed that he and the film's director talked about a conclusion of the trilogy with Dune 3. He said, "Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy."

Talking about the same, Denis Villeneuve revealed he "could" envision a third film in the franchise which will be the adaptation of Dune Messiah. However, he would do it only after he is done with the second part of the film.

He said, "Now I could envision a third movie and to make the adaptation of Dune Messiah that will complete Paul Atreides' story that I think would make sense. But each movie, those movies are monsters, and I can only do one at a time. If I survive Dune: Part Two, then I might do the Messiah."

