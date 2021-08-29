'Dune': 78th Venice International Film Festival Returns With Another Blockbuster Lineup

The Venice Film Festival is set to return on Wednesday, September 1, with the world premiere of films like Dune. Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic is one of the films that are to be premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film festival will include films from directors like Jane Campion, Ridley Scott, Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and Edgar Wright.

78th Venice International Film Festival

The 78th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. It will take place at Venice Lido from September 1 to September 11, 2021. The film festival includes an international competition that comprises a maximum of 21 feature-length films. Celebrities like Ben Affleck, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Kirsten Dunst, Zendaya, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac are expected to grace the red carpet outside the Palazzo del Cinema, according to AP.

Venice is hosting the film festival again after the latter being the only major festival to be held in person last year. In the past, Venice has hosted the world premieres of eventual best picture winners like 'Nomadland', 'Spotlight', 'Birdman' and 'The Shape of Water'. The Venice International Film Festival will showcase world premiers of Edgar Wright’s 'Last Night in Soho', a psychological horror film starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy and 'The Last Duel', a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott will also be shown at the Film Festival.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is all set to premiere her first feature, 'The Lost Daughter' in the 78th Venice International Film Festival, according to AP. 'Spencer', featuring Kristen Stewart is also set to make its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The drama movie depicting a tumultuous incident in the life of People's Princess Diana is directed by Pablo Larrain. Paolo Sorrentino’s "The Hand of God" and Ana Lily Amirpour’s "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" featuring Kate Hudson are scheduled to premiere at the film festival as well.The jury that will decide on the Golden Lion winner is headed by 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho. The jury also includes 'Nomadland' director Chloe Zhao. Jamie Lee Curtis and Roberto Benigni are both being awarded the festival’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement awards, while Scott will get the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award.

IMAGE: DuneMovie/Instagram

Inputs from AP