'Dune' Actor Javier Bardem Hints At Sequel To The Sci-fi Drama At Cannes 2022

Epic science fiction film Dune has performed remarkably both at the ticket windows as well as on the award front. The Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer had a terrific theatrical run, with makers now gearing up to bring its second instalment. As the Dune actor Javier Bardem recently attended Cannes Film Festival 2022, he opened up about the sequel to the film and revealed that he has read the new draft.

Dune actor reveals he was moved by the new script

According to Deadline, Dune actor Javier Bardem participated in a Q&A with fans at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and mentioned that the makers did an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people and added how he was moved by it. He said, "I've read the new draft. And I think they've done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is gonna surprise people They'll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it." Bardem also reflected on Denis Villeneuve's direction and mentioned how he was "one of the greatest directors ever."

On the other hand, even the Dune director opened up about the second part of the film and talked about the same in a conversation with ET Canada. He mentioned that he'll resume working on the project after the Oscars 2022 conclude. During an event celebrating Canadian Oscar nominees, Denis called Dune: Part Two 'intense' and revealed that it's way more complicated than the first movie. Talking about the project, he said, "I'm in prep right now. Monday morning, as soon as we leave Los Angeles, it will be to start to go on with prep.". Denis refrained from divulging too many details about the project, calling it the 'biggest challenge' of his career.

The second instalment of Dune will cover the remaining half of Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 sci-fi novel. Denis had earlier stated that the film's script has been completed. Reportedly, Austin Butler is being considered for the role of Feyd-Rautha, the antagonist. The filmmaker had also revealed that Zendaya will play a much more prominent role in the sequel, which will follow her and Timothée on their desert adventures.

Image: AP