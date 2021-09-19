Dune: Director Denis Villeneuve Calls Marvel Movies 'cut And Paste' Work

Marvel films have gone on to earn millions of dollars and fans across the globe as they churned out action-packed superhero ventures. However, the comics-to-film franchise has been at a receiving end of flak in recent years over its content. After Martin Scorsese, the latest filmmaker to criticise the franchise was Denis Villeneuve. The Dune director stated the movies were 'cut and paste' of others' work. He even added that it had turned audiences into 'zombies.'

Villeneuve expressed his comments in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, where he was asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and being pessimistic about the future of Hollywood blockbusters. He replied that perhaps the 'problem' was that audiences were watching 'too many' Marvel movies, and added that it was 'nothing more than a cut and paste of others.'

Denis Villeneuve criticises Marvel movies for their content

He stated that such 'type of movies' had perhaps 'turned us into zombies a bit'. The Arrival director then stated that there were numerous big and expensive movies of great value and so he was not 'pessimistic' at all. Praising directors like Christopher Nolan and Alfonso Cuarón, who were making big-budget films of artistic value, he recalled the 'golden age of Hollywood' that came up with a different artistic proposal and being political. He stated that he was never at a loss or impediment to having a 'generous budget' on what he wanted to do in his movies.

Previously too, Denis Villeneuve had expressed his discontent over the content in Marvel films. He had then stated that the movies were created from the 'same mold', and though some filmmakers were successful in adding a little colour to it, it was all 'formatted' or from the 'same factory'. Last year, Scorsese's statement about Marvel movies not being cinema and comparing them to theme parks had been a major talking point.

Villeneuve is currently gearing up for the release of Dune. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya among others. The film was recently premiered at the Venice Festival, before its release on October 22.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)