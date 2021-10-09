'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Expresses Desire To Direct James Bond Film: 'I'm A Fan'

As the actor, Daniel Craig finishes his run in the iconic movie series, James Bond, the makers have been looking for a new actor to play James Bond. Amidst the hunt, Dune director, Denis Villeneuve opened up about how he would love to direct the new James Bond movie. Denis Villeneuve also talked about how it was his dream to do 007 and added that it would be a privilege for him to direct the film.

Dune director, Denis Villeneuve recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz and mentioned that he was a huge James bond fan and revealed that he would love to direct the film if the franchise ever asked him. He even spoke about how he has been with the character since his childhood and had a massive affection for Bond. He even praised the iconic James Bond actor, Daniel Craig and added how the actor was so unique and strong and was the ultimate James Bond.

He said, “Franky — and I cannot believe I would say that — but the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie. It’s a character that I’ve been with — like everybody — since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge for people to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.”

As Villeneuve is currently gearing up for his movie, Dune, he admitted that he was thinking about directing the Bond film, however, he was quite tired from what he already has on his plate. He further expressed how it would be a dream to direct the next Bond film and stated, “Just thinking about it, I’m tired. One thing at a time. It’s really a massive privilege. I don’t want to say I’m very arrogant or pretentious right now. It’s true that it would be a dream to do 007. I don’t know if such a thing would happen, but it would be a privilege. At the end of the day, that would be pure cinematic joy.”

The latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, was recently released after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. On the other hand, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, and was released in theatres on September 15, 2021. The movie has been slated to release in the United States on October 22, 2021, with a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Image: AP